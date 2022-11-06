Joel Klatt Releases new college football rankings following crazy Saturday

Week 10 of the college football season saw three teams in the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings fall while in total, nine teams in the top 25 were defeated. What does it mean for the next batch of rankings?

Changes are certainly coming, but just how extreme they end up remains to be seen. Fox Sports lead college football Analyst Joel Klatt released his latest rankings on Saturday night after most of the action had concluded. Normally Klatt puts out his top 10, but Saturday he instead gave out his top seven.

Here is how teams fell into Klatt’s latest rankings.

LSU (7-2)

USA TODAY SPORTS

LSU: 32-31 OT win over Alabama

Oregon (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon: 49-10 win at Colorado

Tennessee (8-1)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is slow to get up after being taken down again by the Georgia defense late during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13.

USA TODAY SPORTS — Joshua L Jones

Tennessee: 27-13 loss at Georgia

TCU (9-0)

TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan (15), left, Escapes Texas Tech’s linebacker Jesiah Pierre (8), Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. USA TODAY SPORTS

TCU: 34-24 win vs. Texas Tech

Ohio State (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State: 21-7 win at Northwestern

Michigan (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: 52-17 win at Rutgers

Georgia (9-0)

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Georgia won 27-13.

News Joshua L Jones

Georgia: 27-13 win vs. Tennessee

