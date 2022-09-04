Joel Klatt Ranks the top 10 college football teams after Week 1

Although there are still a few games to go with Sunday and Monday games, we’re already starting to get something of an understanding of the Hierarchy in college football now that the bulk of Week 1 is in the books. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and LSU are the only teams that have yet to play, but we saw some impressive — and not so impressive — play in Week 1.

While there are teams we need to learn more about — Ohio State and Notre Dame’s game didn’t necessarily tell us what either team is — it’s become clearer that Alabama and Georgia are still really dominant and are likely still the two best teams. Fox Sports’ premier color commentator Joel Klatt released his personal top 10 and compared to last week, some teams moved up, down, or out of his ranking completely. For instance, despite beating his No. 7 team a week ago in Notre Dame, Ohio State moved down from No. 2.

See his full top 10 below.

10 Baylor Bears



9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish



8 USC Trojans



7 Oklahoma Sooners



6 Texas A&M Aggies



5 Michigan Wolverines



4 Clemson Tigers



3 Ohio State Buckeyes



2 Georgia Bulldogs



1 Alabama Crimson Tide



