Joel Klatt Ranks college football top 10 after Week 12

Saturday was a day in which it was difficult not to be romantic about college football. Or maybe to hate it, depending on the team you follow.

Rife with so many close calls by teams that weren’t expected to struggle, and even some flat-out upsets, Week 12 delivered in a big way. Ohio State and Michigan were in trouble late, Georgia had a ho-hum win, TCU needed a late field goal, like Michigan, while USC won its Shootout with UCLA, and teams like Tennessee and North Carolina improbably lost.

Yes, it was everything you love about the sport, assuming your team won.

Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, weighed in on Sunday morning on his top teams across CFBupdating his top 10. Here is his latest.

10

Washington Huskies

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

9

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

8

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

7

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

5

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

4

TCU Horned Frogs

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

3

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

