Joel Klatt defends Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines amid NCAA allegations

Joel Klatt came to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football’s defense this week amid alleged recruiting violations and multiple infractions during the Covid dead period. The college football Analyst argues that the NCAA’s faux handle of power is stretching too far.

The Wolverines recently received a Notice of Allegations regarding potential recruiting violations committed by the programwith a more serious accusation that Harbaugh misled investigators.

“Well. 1, let me get this straight, the NCAA still exists? All right, well, news to a lot of us, based on what’s going on in the world of intercollegiate athletics,” Klatt said this week during The Joel Klatt Show. “Man, I just don’t know if I could live if I knew players were being contacted during the Covid dead period. Because that dead period, all of us were just so busy sitting in our sweatpants trying to look at the eight-millionth Zoom of whatever we enjoyed.”

Michigan’s negotiations with the NCAA are Harbaugh’s alleged recruiting violations broke down, according to Yahoo Sports. Harbaugh and the NCAA are reportedly at a standstill following two meetings, and the Michigan Coach has refused to sign or state he was untruthful to the NCAA enforcement staff.

Harbaugh, according to Yahoo Sports, acknowledged Level II violations and apologized to the university, but has not confirmed a Level I violation occurred under his watch despite the NCAA being adamant that he is lying about the situation. The Notice of Allegations includes four Level II violations and one Level I violation, per the reportwhich says the most serious allegation was “levied against Harbaugh for providing false or misleading information.”

“The NCAA apparently is still out there, how bout that,” Klatt said. “For this? Wait, wait, wait … for a Covid dead period violation? Every article that I read that Harbaugh is facing a penalty, notice of infractions… it all sounds so serious. Covid dead period? What are we talking about? An Analyst was coaching a player, impermissible? I’m sorry, what are we doing.”

Earlier this month, just three days after being suspended indefinitely for “computer access crimes,” Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weissadding to a tumultuous time in Ann Arbor. The Assistant Coach of two years — who previously worked for 12 years for the Baltimore Ravens before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff in the winter of 2021 — was ousted with a rather brief statement from Michigan Athletic director Warde Manuel.

Harbaugh is 74-25 in eight seasons at the helm for Michigan, including a 72-21 mark in six full seasons and a 13-1 mark this past season. Over the past two seasons, Harbaugh and his team have hit their stride, going 25-3 over the two seasons, beating Ohio State twice by a combined 87-50, winning two Big Ten titles with combined title game scores of 85-25 and making two College Football Playoff appearances.

In addition to being the most wins in a two-year stretch, the 2021 and 2022 seasons represented Michigan’s highest winning percentage over two years since the Wolverines went 20-1-1 in the 1973 and 1974 seasons, and the first time with consecutive top -three AP Poll finishes since winning national titles in 1947-48.