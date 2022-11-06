Joel Klatt college football top 7 after Week 10

It was a week of Reckoning in college football.

The biggest Matchup was No. 1 Tennessee against No. 3 Georgia, and while the Volunteers appeared ready for prime time, it turns out that the Bulldogs are still top dog. Alabama lost its second game of the season, with LSU managing a late win over the Crimson Tide. Michigan football rolled Rutgers, Ohio State struggled against lowly Northwestern and TCU got yet another win to remain undefeated. Clemson suffered its first loss, as well, with Notre Dame blowing it out.

On the heels of a wild week of college football, Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, completely changed up his top group, releasing a top 7 on Twitter. Here is who he had.