Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson Named NBA Players of the Week

The NBA has named Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 (December 5-11) of the 2022-23 NBA season.

.

