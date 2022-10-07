Joel Embiid weighing which team to play for in the 2024 Olympics

HENDERSON, Nev. — Joel Embiid has two choices: the red, white and blue of the US, or the blue, white and red of France.

An Olympic medal might hinge on his decision.

France is still hopeful that Embiid — the reigning NBA scoring champion — will choose to wear its colors for the 2024 Paris Olympics even though he recently became an American citizen, national team Coach Vincent Collet said Thursday.

Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star, may choose to play internationally for the US or France, but not both. It was widely assumed that he would play for France at the Paris Games and possibly even next year’s Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, until Embiid revealed last week that he now has American citizenship as well.

“Now he has both nationalities, and he has to choose one basketball nationality, which is not the same,” Collet told The Associated Press. “So, that’s a choice. Nobody can do anything to change it.”

Embiid told AP last week that it’s too early to think about a decision. By rule, he will eventually have to declare a choice to FIBA, the sport’s international governing body, if he decides that he wants to play at the Olympics or World Cup.

I know he met some of our players to discuss. I think he should play with us. But we will see. We will respect his decision whatever it is.” — French national team Vincent Collet, is Joel Embiid

France is the reigning Olympic silver medalist and is planning to have a team featuring Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum — and, quite likely, top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama — at the Paris Games. France’s plan is to essentially take what will be its Olympic roster to the World Cup next year.