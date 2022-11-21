Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today.

Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain) will miss the upcoming back-to-back games. His status will be reevaluated in the coming days. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 21, 2022

Embiid has appeared in 12 games for the 76ers, averaging 32.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 52.1% overall and 27.1% on 3-pointers. While he is in the midst of a standout season, various ailments have sidelined him at times in 2022-23.

They missed a game on Nov. 28 because of right knee soreness, then played in the 76ers’ next game (Oct. 29) before missing four games with a non-COVID illness. He has been in a zone of late, though, scoring 32 or more points in five of his last six games, including a historic 59-point showing against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13.

Philadelphia is already shorthanded as it will be playing without standout guard Tyrese Maxey for two weeks as he heals from a broken left foot. He suffered his injury in the 76ers’ win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.