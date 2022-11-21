Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain

Joel Embiid is averaging 32.3 points to begin this season.

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today.

Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.

Embiid has appeared in 12 games for the 76ers, averaging 32.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 52.1% overall and 27.1% on 3-pointers. While he is in the midst of a standout season, various ailments have sidelined him at times in 2022-23.

They missed a game on Nov. 28 because of right knee soreness, then played in the 76ers’ next game (Oct. 29) before missing four games with a non-COVID illness. He has been in a zone of late, though, scoring 32 or more points in five of his last six games, including a historic 59-point showing against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13.

Philadelphia is already shorthanded as it will be playing without standout guard Tyrese Maxey for two weeks as he heals from a broken left foot. He suffered his injury in the 76ers’ win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button