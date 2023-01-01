Joel Embiid Surpasses Andre Iguodala on 76ers’ Points Leaderboard

On Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid once again continued climbing up the scoring leaderboard.

Going into the Matchup against the Thunder, Embiid was just inside the top ten on the Sixers’ All-Time scoring list. The big man trailed the current Golden State Warriors veteran, Andre Iguodala, who produced 9,422 points during his tenure with the Sixers.

When Embiid scored his eighth point in Saturday’s game during the second quarter, he officially surpassed Iguodala, becoming ninth on the Sixers’ All-Time scoring list.

Next up in front of Embiid is the Sixers Legend and former coach, Maurice Cheeks. Ranked eighth on the leaderboard, Cheeks wrapped up his Sixers career by scoring 10,429 points. They accomplished that number in 853 games, which spanned 11 seasons.

Beyond Cheeks is Red Kerr, Billy Cunningham, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Dolph Schayes, Allen Iverson, and Hal Greer.

Considering Embiid has cracked the top ten within his first seven seasons in the NBA, he has plenty of time to continue climbing the leaderboard. And since the big man has been one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers between last season throughout the first half of this season, Embiid doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Just last year, Embiid led the NBA in points per game, as he averaged 31 points on 20 shots per game. This season, he has upped his attempts to 21 shots per game, which has translated to a league-leading 34 points per game through his first 26 matchups of action.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.