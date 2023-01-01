Joel Embiid Surpasses Andre Iguodala on 76ers’ Points Leaderboard

On Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid once again continued climbing up the scoring leaderboard.

Going into the Matchup against the Thunder, Embiid was just inside the top ten on the Sixers’ All-Time scoring list. The big man trailed the current Golden State Warriors veteran, Andre Iguodala, who produced 9,422 points during his tenure with the Sixers.

