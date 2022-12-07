Joel Barlow vs. Valley Regional / Old Lyme

Sean Patrick Bowley / Hearst Connecticut Media

Vitals

Where/When — Arute Field, New Britain, 5:30 p.m

Tickets (digital only/no cash) — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizens $5



On the Air/Web — NFHS NETWORK

Seeds/Records — Well. 6 Valley Regional/Old Lyme 11-1; Well. 5 Joel Barlow 10-2

Coaches — Valley Regional/Old Lyme: Hill Gbunblee (2nd season 15-8); Joel Barlow: TJ Cavaliere (3rd season, 23-9)

Program Rosters

Championship History

Valley Regional/Old Lyme (1-0): 2014-S Large def. Ansonia 21-20.

Joel Barlow (0-1): 2017-M lost to Killingly 41-14.

How They Got Here

Valley Regional/Old Lyme defeated Foran, 26-13, in the quarterfinals then defeated Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, 26-14, in the semifinals.

Joel Barlow defeated Granby/Canton, 28-14, in the quarterfinals then Cromwell/Portland, 40-35, in the semifinals.

Players to Watch

Valley Regional/Old Lyme: Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Sr., WR/DB, Grady Lacourciere, Jr., QB/DB, Jacob Rand, Sr., RB/LB; Nick Cox, Sr. WR/DB.

Joel Barlow: Danny Shaban, Sr., QB/LB, Scott Romano, Soph., RB/LB, Dylan Taylor, Jr., RB/LB, Mason Leavitt, Sr., RB/DB.

What’s What

These two programs are both making their second appearances on the state championship stage. Valley Regional/Old Lyme won its only appearance, 21-20 over Ansonia in the 2014 Class S-Large title (the year there were eight champions). Barlow lost its only appearance, 41-14 to Killingly in the 2017 Class M final. …Both teams have new coaches since then. Valley has second-year man Hill Gbunblee and Barlow has TJ Cavaliere. … This is just Barlow’s third state playoff appearance, following those in 2013 and 2017. It is also the third playoff appearance by a Barlow player named Shaban. This time it’s senior Danny Shaban following Brothers Jack (2013) and Henry (2017). Shaban is one of the state’s most dynamic threats with 1,873 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns, while also throwing for another 655 yards and 11 TDs out of the triple option. … Dylan Taylor, Scott Romano, Mason Leavitt and Cole Peterson have chipped in with another 2,355 yards and 20 TDs rushing. …Leavitt and Peterson lead the way on the defensive side along with Shaban, who has made 8 sacks at 16 tackles for a loss at linebacker. …Barlow’s two losses have been to Newtown and New Milford, two of the SWC’s five playoff teams. …Barlow defeated Defending state Champion Cromwell/Portland in the semifinals. …Valley Regional’s only loss this year was a 28-27 setback to Cromwell/Portland. The Warriors have won six straight since, led by a Trifecta of senior stars Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Jake Rand and Nick Cox, who have amassed a combined 3,229 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns. Rand and sophomore DE Max Novak have led the defense with four sacks apiece while Andrew Yermenson, Jean-Pierre and Cox have combined for 17 interceptions. …Like Shaban, Jean-Pierre has family connections to Valley’s previous playoff teams, his uncles Chris and Ernest having been members of the 2014 title team.

