Joel Barlow beats Bristol Central for CIAC Class L volleyball title.

EAST HAVEN – At the final team meeting following last year’s volleyball season, the Joel Barlow players set some lofty goals for the future.

The mission has been accomplished.

Barlow completed an undefeated season and won its second state championship with a 3-0 sweep of Bristol Central in the CIAC Class L final Saturday at East Haven.

The Falcons (24-0) easily won the first set 25-13, but then held off strong challenges from the Rams (19-8) in the next two frames to win 25-20 and 25-23.

“This is what we’ve been working for the entire season,” said Barlow senior setter Emmy Asplund, who was named the tournament MVP. “The last meeting as a team last year, we all came together and said we want to go undefeated and we want to win states. That’s exactly what we came here to do today. I’m so happy we made it happen and I’m so happy we did it together.

Barlow, which was making its eighth appearance in the state finals, had lost six straight times before breaking through for the title with a five-set win over Woodstock Academy in 2018.

This year, they went undefeated and lost just five sets, four of which came in the first four games of the season.

Well. 1 JOEL BARLOW 3, No. 7 BRISTOL CENTRAL 0

Bristol Central 13 20 23 – 0

Joel Barlow 25 25 25 – 3rd

Bristol Central: Brooke Valentino 4 kills, 12 digs; Samantha Sklenka 17 digs; Alexandra Rivera 24 assists, 13 digs; Olivia Clinga’s 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lily Kirk 8 kills, 3 aces; Maddie Lodovico 7 kills, 11 digs.

Joel Barlow: Emmy Asplund 34 assists, 7 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace; Kat Czerkawski 12 kills, 13 digs; Libby Grob 7 kills, 2 aces; Sarah Mauro 9 digs; Mackenzie Sickinge4 4 blocks; Elyssa Kalamaras 3 blocks.

Records: Bristol Central 19-8, Joel Barlow 24-0.

