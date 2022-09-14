Joel Ayayi signs NBA contract with Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic signed Joel Ayayi to an NBA contract on Monday, reuniting him with former Gonzaga teammate Jalen Suggs. The acquisition comes after Ayayi was dealt to the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G-League affiliate team, in a three-team trade on Aug. 25. The exact details of the contract were not disclosed.

Ayayi isn’t guaranteed a spot on the roster come opening day, but he’ll at least get another chance to find a home in the pros. Since going undrafted in 2021, Ayayi has been with four NBA organizations in some capacity, usually on preseason or summer league squads. He signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2021 NBA Draft just to be released weeks later, which led him to the Wizards organization where he spent much of the 2021-22 season.

Come season’s end though, Ayayi was a free agent once again. He played five games with the Atlanta Hawks summer league team, starting in three of those contests, but it wasn’t a long-term move for either side.

Now as a member of the Magic, Ayayi, who will wear No. 17 for his new team, will have a chance to compete for significant playing time with Gary Harris out due to injury. Cole Anthony and Suggs started 36 games together last year and Markelle Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million contract in the offseason after playing 18 games due to an ACL injury. That leaves RJ Hampton — who started 14 games in 2021-22 — Devin Cannady, Kevon Harris and Zavier Simpson as Orlando’s current backcourt.

None of those players have more than two years of experience in the league, and it’s hard to imagine the Magic keeping all of them on the roster.

Should Ayayi make the final cut, the Magic would be the third NBA team with multiple former Zags on the roster. Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie prepare for another year with the Memphis Grizzlies while Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura hold it down with the Washington Wizards. Seeing Ayayi and Suggs, who missed a large portion of his rookie season due to injury, together again on the court would be another must-see combination for Zags fans.

Ayayi averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in 29 contests with the Capital City Go-Go last season. They also made seven appearances with the Wizards.