Joel Ayayi signs NBA contract with Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic signed Joel Ayayi to an NBA contract on Monday, reuniting him with former Gonzaga teammate Jalen Suggs. The acquisition comes after Ayayi was dealt to the Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s G-League affiliate team, in a three-team trade on Aug. 25. The exact details of the contract were not disclosed.

Ayayi isn’t guaranteed a spot on the roster come opening day, but he’ll at least get another chance to find a home in the pros. Since going undrafted in 2021, Ayayi has been with four NBA organizations in some capacity, usually on preseason or summer league squads. He signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2021 NBA Draft just to be released weeks later, which led him to the Wizards organization where he spent much of the 2021-22 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button