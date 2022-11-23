Joel Anabilah-Azumah Appointed Men’s Volleyball Head Coach

Brooklyn, NY—-Announced by the Brooklyn College Department of Athletics, Joel Anabilah-Azumah has been named Head Coach of the BC Men’s Volleyball program. Coach Azumah will be at the helm as the Bulldogs open the 2023 Season at Alvernia University on January 22.

“Joel has a lifelong passion for volleyball and is committed to elevating our program,” acting Director of Athletics, Alex Lang, would comment. “We are excited to have him on board and are eager to see him grow the program.”

Bringing seven years of college coaching experience to Bedford Avenue, Anabilah-Azumah last served as an Assistant for the Women’s volleyball program at NCAA Division I, St. Peter’s University (NJ). Prior to his appointment at St. Peter’s, he served as an Assistant Coach with the Women’s program at the Fashion Institute of Technology where he helped the Squad to a 16-7 overall record and an appearance in the Region 15 semifinals.

“I look forward to developing a competitive program at Brooklyn College that will compete for the CUNY league title in the near future,” Anabilah-Azumah would comment on his plans and goals for the program.

Coach Anabilah-Azumah began his college coaching career at NCAA Division I Iona College as an Assistant for the Women’s program in 2013. In three seasons with the Gaels, he was on a staff that helped lead the Gaels to back-to-back MAAC Tournament appearances.

The New York native is a graduate of Union College with a BS in civil engineering. Coach Anabilah-Azumah owns and operates a transportation business and still plays volleyball in his spare time.

Those interested in trying out for the Brooklyn College men’s volleyball team should contact Coach Anabilah-Azumah – [email protected]

Courtesy of Brooklyn College Sports Information