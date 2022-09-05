Joe Willock gives his view on Newcastle’s disallowed goal vs Palace

Joe Willock believes he should have been awarded a penalty during Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There is one moment that has dominated the post-match discussion, and Willock was central to it.

It looked like the Magpies had made the breakthrough in the second half courtesy of a Tyrick Mitchell own goal. Sven Botman’s header across the goal was diverted into the net by the Palace left-back, but a coming together between Willock and Vicente Guaita before that saw the goal ruled out.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Despite the goal initially being given, VAR ruled that it should not stand because Willock had fouled the goalkeeper. The referee then overturned his original decision to agree with Lee Mason, meaning Newcastle’s goal was chalked off.

It was a laughable decision, which became even more controversial on closer inspection. The replays clearly show that the only reason Willock collides with the goalkeeper is because he’s pushed by Mitchell.

However, VAR seemingly didn’t see it that way on what was a horrendous weekend of decisions in the Premier League.

While the PGMOL have since determined that a mistake was made, Willock has given his view on what really happened.

Willock is disallowed Newcastle goal

After the game, Willock spoke to NUFC TV and was asked about the incident.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

“They obviously barged me in the back then I had a collision with the goalkeeper and it went into the net,” he said.

“These talking points are big things in the game but I feel like we should’ve put the game to bed by then.”

Willock was then asked if it should have been a penalty for a foul on him.

“Yeah, I feel like he’s obviously pushed me in the back. I didn’t get to see it yet but that’s how it felt on the pitch.”

An embarrassing decision that cost Newcastle

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Had it not been for VAR, Newcastle would have beaten Crystal Palace on Saturday. And it’s the latest in a string of decisions that have gone against Eddie Howe’s side this season.

There were penalties that should have been given against Manchester City and Wolves. Then there was the added time Fiasco at Anfield.

Now it’s Saturday’s debacle. There are only two correct outcomes. Either the goal stands, or Newcastle are given a penalty. There’s no way that the goal being chalked off is a correct outcome.

Willock collides with the keeper, but only because he’s pushed as he said. Alas, Newcastle are let down by the officials once again. When will it end?