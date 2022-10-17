Joe Wieskamp waived by San Antonio Spurs

Former Iowa star Joe Wieskamp has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs as they make final cuts for their season-opening roster according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. Wieskamp inked a two-year, $4.4 million deal with the Spurs back on August 22. He played 205 minutes as a rookie, but received plenty of run in the G-League where he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.2 minutes per outing.

Wieskamp was among the late-risers in the 2021 NBA Draft before being taken No. 41 overall by the Spurs. The 6-foot-7 wing posted a 42-inch vertical leap. He also measured at 6-foot-7 with shoes and owned a wingspan of 6-foot-11. The third-year wing also was among the best in the agility drills and only had a 4.2 percent body fat.

“I can come in right away,” Wieskamp said when asked if he could come in and contribute right away. “Knock down threes, be a floor spacer, be a guy that can rebound, get out in transition, cut as well, finish above the rim, and mostly, yeah, it starts with my shooting and being a guy that can space the floor .”

During his standout three-year Hawkeye career, Wieskamp became the first junior in school history with 1,250+ points, 550+ rebounds, 175+ 3-pointers, 100+ assists, and 75+ steals. He made five three-pointers in six games in 2020-21, second most of any player from a major conference. He was also the only Division I player in the country with 400+ points, 200+ rebounds, 70+ 3-pointers, and 25+ steals in 2020-21.

“Obviously, I see myself as a really good shooter, so I’m going to continue to shoot no matter how many I miss,” Wieskamp previously told the media. “My Mindset is the next one’s going in. So if I get an open look from three, I’m going to take it.”

In his final season, he ranked second on the team in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, ranked fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (2.35) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (5.45). He led all players in 3-point accuracy, making 49.5 percent of his attempts (51-of-103) in Big Ten play. The native of Muscatine, Iowa, scored in double figures in 27 of Iowa’s 31 games in 2020-21 and 72 career times.

“Everyone knew going into it that I was a great shooter. I shot 46 percent throughout the college season. Anyone can look at that and realize how good of a shooter I was. I think people realized after watching the combination of how athletic I was , too. How quick I was on all those different tests, and I think that I’m going to continue to develop. My game is only going to get better. It’s only going to get stronger, and so I think people realized and saw the potential there.”