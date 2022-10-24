Joe Neunder, Daniel Kuether vie for Sarasota County District 4 seat

Former Venice City Council member Joe Neunder and Democratic leader Daniel Kuether are competing for the Sarasota County Commission District 4 seat.

The Winner of the Nov. 8 contest will have a seat at the table when the commission makes decisions about the expansion of development eastward in Sarasota County, future hotel projects on Siesta Key and other important issues.

Neunder, a local chiropractor who served on the Venice City Council for two and a half years, defeated Mark Hawkins in the Aug. 23 Republican primaries. Kuether, a web designer who has served as vice chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party, was the only Democrat to file for District 4.

