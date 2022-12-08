Joe Mixon logs full practice

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Bengals RB Joe Mixon practiced in full on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: It’s a sign Mixon could clear the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday, where he would be a must-start against the Browns. In Mixon’s last full game played in Week 9, he finished with 211 total yards and five touchdowns on 26 touches against the Panthers. Samaje Perine has filled the void beautifully, scoring 19 or more Fantasy points in three consecutive games since Week 11. It will be fascinating to see how the Bengals rotate both backs when Mixon returns. Perine should be held if he is on your roster.

The news: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a fibula injury.

What it means in fantasy: Waddle suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Despite returning later in the game, he clearly was hindered by it. Waddle’s limited practice this week is encouraging, but Miami plays Sunday night, so Fantasy Managers would be wise to have contingencies if Waddle misses the game. If Waddle is unable to play, Trent Sherfield would see an increase in snaps. Despite only 13 targets over three games, he’s caught two touchdowns. Since the Cardinals play on Monday night, Greg Dortch is another option Fantasy Managers may want to consider as he could be the No. 3 receiver due to Rondale Moore’s uncertain status. The Cardinals rank third with 39.5 pass attempts per game. Dortch could be considered a flex option in Deeper formats if he were active.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks did not practice on Wednesday since he’s in the league’s concussion protocol.

What it means in fantasy: Burks suffered a concussion against the Eagles on Sunday after Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps hit him in the end zone on the Titans’ second drive of the game. For now, Burks is unlikely to play while he progresses through the concussion protocol. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will see additional targets if Burks is ruled out.

The news: The New York Jets are dealing with an Outbreak of the flu

What it means in fantasy: WR Corey Davis is one of several Jets players who is battling the flu and missed Wednesday practice. It’s worth monitoring practice reports later this week to see if any other players show up on the practice report with an illness, in particular WR Garrett Wilson, who has scored 17 or more Fantasy points in four of his past five games and is thriving with Mike White under center.

The news: Jets RB Michael Carter returned to practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Carter is expected to play against the Bills on Sunday, but Jets head Coach Robert Saleh also spoke highly of Zonova Knight and said “He’s not going anywhere.” This is good news for Fantasy Managers who have Knight on their teams. Knight finished with 118 total yards on 20 touches against the Vikings in Week 13, his second straight game with over 100 total yards and 13-plus Fantasy points. Knight played on more snaps on Sunday and had more touches than James Robinson and Ty Johnson. Weeks ago, Saleh was looking for a spark in the running game, and Knight has provided it. It sounds like the undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State will continue to be actively involved in the Jets’ backfield for the remainder of the season.

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: DeeJay Dallas, who also injured his ankle in Week 13 against the Rams, did not practice on Wednesday either. Head Coach Pete Carroll has said Walker “jammed his ankle” and not practicing on Wednesday does not bode well for his Week 14 availability against the Panthers. Tony Jones Jr. and Travis Homer would split the touches in the Seahawks’ backfield if Walker and Dallas are both out. Fantasy Managers searching for a running back should also consider James Cook, who is rostered in only 40.4% of ESPN leagues. Cook stockpiled 105 total yards on 20 touches against the Patriots last Thursday night and ended up playing only one fewer snap than Devin Singletary. Cook could very easily replace Singletary down the stretch, especially since Singletary will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Bills could use what’s left of 2022 as an audition for Cook for the future.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

What it means in fantasy: Williams didn’t practice the past two weeks and missed the Chargers’ previous two games with a high ankle sprain, but Wednesday’s practice report brought some optimism that he could be ready for Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins. The listing is an estimate since the Chargers held only a walkthrough. Williams’ status should be monitored closely by Fantasy Managers since he missed time before returning and reinjuring his ankle in Week 11. It makes sense for Managers to have contingencies.

The news: Texans WR Brandin Cooks did not practice on Wednesday due to a calf injury.

What it means in fantasy: Cooks appeared on the injury report in the middle of last week prior to Sunday’s game against the Browns. He was ruled out after not practicing on Friday. Not practicing to start the week doesn’t bode well for Week 14 against the Cowboys. Nico Collins will again serve as the Texans’ No. 1 receiver if Cooks is ruled out. He has scored double-digit Fantasy points in four straight games and had nine-plus targets in three of those contests. Houston has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, so there is a strong chance that Collins continues to be Featured as a sort of audition for the team’s No. 1 receiver slot for next season. Houston has a very favorable rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers. Collins is rostered in only 23.4% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Browns TE David Njoku was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Njoku suffered the injury against the Buccaneers back in Week 12. He wasn’t active against the Texans on Sunday. A limited practice by Njoku to start the week is a promising sign heading into the Browns’ Week 14 Matchup against the Bengals, but his status will need to be monitored. Njoku can be considered a TE1 if active. Greg Dulcich and Hunter Henry are excellent streamers for Fantasy Managers in need.

