Joe Milton Will Appear On College Gameday For Tennessee Football

The College Gameday crew is coming to Knoxville, Tennessee. The Big 12/SEC Challenge will dominate the headlines as we delve into the heat of college basketball.

However, football season is always at the forefront of everyone’s mind. According to Tennessee Football’s Twitter account, quarterback Joe Milton will appear on College Gameday.

