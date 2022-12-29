Joe Milton, Tennessee football Encounter opportunity against Clemson in Orange Bowl

DENIA BEACH, Fla. — We are gathered around Joe Milton and we are laughing, listening to him talk about Chasing rabbits as a kid in Pahokee, Fla., and about throwing oranges, and about how his mom would take his Nerf football from him as a punishment for a “C” in middle school because they prized that well beyond video games or anything else.

“We’ve got a garage full of footballs, actually,” Milton said of his burgeoning collection passion.

As we (a handful of reporters) are talking to him, I’m reminded that he was a leader of the 2022 Tennessee football team while serving as its backup quarterback. And I’m Encountering this notion: We might be talking to the backup quarterback of the 2023 Tennessee football team as well. Or we might be talking to a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seriously. Laugh if you like, plan for five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava as the Vols’ starting quarterback next year if you prefer, but this idea is not rooted in fantasy. It’s also not an official projection, nor coming from a draft expert (I did ask one of the best of those, The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler, about Milton and the 2024 draft, and Brugler said he’s “eager” to see Milton next season and that “he’s certainly talented, no doubt.”)

This is coming from nearly two years now of testimonials out of Knoxville, some on the record and some off, about just how special the people who are around him daily believe the 6-foot-5, 245-pound, soon-to-be -23-year-old Joe Milton III can be. And it’s not just because he can throw a football so far, UT’s creative team shot a video last week in advance of his start in Friday’s Orange Bowl against Clemson in which he launched oranges more than 100 yards — so far, he tells people who ask (and they often do) that he can throw a football 80 yards, which is a lie.

“It’s more than 80,” Milton said. “To be honest, I really don’t know the exact answer.”

The Legend of Joe Milton is about that big arm and that Massive frame — UT senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus said this week that when Milton first arrived on campus in early 2021 he said, “Dang, we’ve got a new D-lineman” — and the Athletic feats they have helped him perform. But that stuff isn’t winning Milton the starting job, in succession of best friend Hendon Hoover, over Iamaleava and Tayven Jackson. That stuff isn’t getting him drafted in any round, let alone high.



Joe Milton Ranks 14th nationally this season with six completions of 50 yards or more on just 54 attempts. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today)

There’s a lot more to this, accessible for those who listen to what people are saying and can see Milton for more than the hyper-launched “Joeverthrows” that clustered in his 2021 first shot at the UT starting job before Hooker overtook him. Improved footwork, improved mechanics and improved processing all accompanied Milton’s eight appearances this season, helping him rank 14th nationally with six completions of 50 yards or more even though he threw just 54 passes.

A couple of those were as gorgeously lofted as deep passes can be. But Milton overshot a few in his Lone start, a 56-0 win at Vanderbilt after a torn ACL ended Hooker’s UT career. So, hey, cue the Nico-rettes. The unknown is so undefeated, and Iamaleava is so highly regarded, and Milton has performed so well short of the hype in his career — at Michigan and Tennessee — that “We want Nico!” chants at Neyland Stadium Mighty only require a few airmails to erupt.

That’s not what Hooker expects. Rewind to what he said going into the 2022 season about his roommate before Milton’s hard work had materialized on the field and his expectations for Milton’s 2023 breakthrough.

“Like, Joe can really be the best college football player in the nation,” Hooker said.

Rewind to the previous spring, when Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh, now South Florida’s head coach, said: “Joe’s incredibly smart, incredibly talented. Supremely talented. Like, as Talented a quarterback as I’ve ever seen.”

Rewind to preseason camp 2021, when Milton beat out Hooker for the starting job. Ask anyone who watched them compete daily. It was not particularly competitive.

This is about a lot more than feats of strength that could land Milton on a barnstorming tour. Milton has the tools to be a great quarterback. Fast forward to Wednesday at Le Meridien Dania Beach hotel, a few moments after Milton spoke. Joey Halzle, the UT quarterbacks Coach who will take over Golesh’s role in this game and seems the obvious choice to take over that role permanently, fielded a lot of questions about Milton and the months of evaluation to come.

Yes, UT coaches view this as a competition for the starting job between Milton, Iamaleava and Jackson. Yes, Milton has an advantage after two seasons in the offense. Yes, he has made massive gains since transferring from Michigan.

“And what’s been great about Joe, and it was the same with Hendon, they were both older guys when they got here,” Halzle said. “But they both still wanted to learn. A lot of times with the transfer Portal now, it’s almost like mercenaries. Like, ‘Hey, I’m good, I don’t really want to be coached, I’m here to plug and play, Let’s go play.’ It’s like a transactional relationship. These guys both still wanted to learn, wanted to be developed. That’s why they’ve been growing, growing, growing here, in the later part of their college careers.”

And yes, that should add up to UT coaches doing a lot of talking with NFL people about Milton, as they have this season about Hooker. If Milton wins the job. If he keeps the job. If he shows, starting Friday in a crucial opportunity against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, that he can translate practice-field dominance into game-day excellence. Halzle laughed Wednesday when asked about Milton as an NFL prospect. As in, is that really a question?

“He has literally every physical trait that the league covets,” Halzle said. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart. And he has probably the strongest if not (one of the) top two or three strongest arms in the NFL right now.”

And by “strong arm,” Halzle means a combination of elements that propels the ball like few in the world can.

“He’s got powerful legs, and he’s really fluid,” Halzle said. “Like, the guy can backflip, and he’s 245 pounds. So the twitch out of his hips, he uses his back hip extremely well, and he uses his shoulders extremely well. And he’s got 10-inch hands. You put all that together, and it just snaps with the strength, because (his motion) is not long and losing his power. Like, it’s all really quick off the fingers. That’s why it spins so tight.”

That’s a Weapon that will be employed by UT coaches, Friday for sure and beyond if he wins the starting job. While UT head Coach Josh Heupel’s offense looks the same with Milton and Hooker at quarterback, there are things that can be done with Milton that can’t be done with others — how about a Hail Mary from your own 20? And there has been a lot of work on intentionally getting air under Milton’s longer passes to translate previous misses into hits.

“He has the ability with that arm strength to throw it at somebody 50 yards away,” Halzle said. “Which a lot of people don’t, they have to put air under it to get it there. They don’t. So it’s like, ‘Hey man, instead of having to be perfect on that deep of a throw, give it air, let your receiver go track the thing and run Underneath it.’ That’s why you’ve seen this year, he’s hit a bunch of them, he’s giving it great air and great accuracy.”

This has been broken down from every angle by Milton and his coaches. Milton, noted football connoisseur since that first Nerf, is so particular about footballs that he tests each one before the games and usually finds only about three that he actually wants to use that day.

“The texture of my thumb, I don’t know, it’s pretty weird, the grip of the football actually just sinks into my thumb,” Milton said of determining the right football. “If it feels great, I’m gonna throw it.”

Halzle describes the preferred Mechanics when Milton does throw it as such: “Getting your shoulder level changed and not changing your arm speed while you’re still driving off your back hip because you don’t want to start Guiding the ball.”

Donovan Dooley, a Michigan-based quarterback Coach who founded Quarterback University in 2010, started working with Milton when he played for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Their offseason work and discussions have encompassed all aspects of playing the position, but on the deep-ball particulars, Dooley said this week: “Shoulder tilt, ball flight, throwing to a spot and not the guy. Not overstriding. A condensed throwing motion. There’s a lot to it, but we don’t want to make Joe a robot. It’s more about feel than anything, honestly.”

And it’s about knowing your personnel. That’s the thing that bothers Milton most about the Criticism he took early in the 2021 season before his ankle injury gave Hooker the opening to take the job from him with the best quarterback play Vols football has seen since Peyton Manning.

“I mean at the beginning of last season, I really didn’t know anyone,” Milton said. “I kind of just got out there and played. So, I mean, when people are talking about that they’re pretty much just talking. They don’t understand the things you have to go through to understand receivers.”

They do understand, as does Milton, that performance on game day ultimately tells the story.

“I’m excited to see Joe go compete, man, excited for this opportunity for him,” Heupel said Thursday, reiterating that the competition will be a daily thing at quarterback and all positions in the offseason, and calling Milton’s perseverance to this point “a great story.”

“It’s a ‘Show me’ business, right?” Dooley said. “Joe gets it. It’s time to cut it loose and get the results.”

Milton is still trying to get the results at Tennessee, where he lost his job to Hooker and was a Presumed transfer Portal frequent flier who would find a third home in 2022, but he didn’t leave. For those who think Milton is more likely to end up on the low end of the Tennessee quarterback depth chart than on the high end of the draft, that’s another thing to consider.

It’s part of why he’s so respected in the UT locker room. It’s why The Legend of Joe Milton isn’t just about launching things into the air. It’s why UT defensive end Byron Young said when asked to evaluate Milton during the past two years: “Growth. Maturity. Now it’s his turn again. I think, honestly, he’s taking advantage of it. Watching him every day, the type of leader he is, he cares about the team, you know? I really love the fact that it’s bigger than football with him. He’s just like Hendon, the attitude’s the same.”

“It’s ‘The Joe Show’ now,” UT defensive end Tyler Baron said, although as we’re talking to Milton and having a good time and getting into childhood Memories and hurled oranges and his future as a quarterback, he is not predicting such things.

“You’ve just got to be where your feet are at,” Milton said of the competition ahead. “Those guys, I’m gonna help them to the end. I wish the best for all of them. Our quarterback room has been great for the past two years and we’re looking forward to adding Nico to that now. Looking forward to moving on and getting each other better.”

He is asked how he is able to look at it that way.

“That’s just my heart, man,” Milton says. “My heart desires helping others, so that’s just what I like doing. If not, then I feel bad about myself. That’s just the hard part of life. You want to help others, are you willing to do it, or willing to just let them be? Me, myself, I’m willing to help others.”

(Top photo: Donald Page / Getty Images)