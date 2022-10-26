Joe Kennedy to return to Bremerton football team in March 2023

Attorneys for Joe Kennedy and the Bremerton School District have agreed that the former high school Assistant football Coach will return to the team no later than March 15, 2023, eight years after he was placed on leave and ultimately not rehired after praying with students at the 50-yard line following games

Details of how exactly Kennedy will resume his post-game prayers have yet to be finalized, however, despite the US Supreme Court’s ruling in June that the district violated Kennedy’s religious freedom rights by prohibiting him from praying on the field following games.

Proposals for how to word the final order for the case are due by Nov. 8.

In a filing Tuesday, the two sides told the US District Court for Western District of Washington Judge Robert S. Lasnik that Kennedy will be reinstated to his previous position as Assistant Coach of the Bremerton High School football team on or before March 15, 2023.

