Joe Ingles’ return date and Milwaukee Bucks debut Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks already have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA, proven by their 20-8 record. But they will get even more dangerous very soon, as the return date and Bucks debut of Joe Ingles has been announced.

Comeback

The Bucks took a flyer signing Ingles in the off-season, considering the 35-year-old Tore his ACL earlier in the year and had question marks surrounding his return to the NBA court. But the Australian had no doubt he could still play, and he decided to open a new chapter of his career after 8 seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Now after almost a year of being out and rehabbing, Joe is set to make his return to the court and wear a Bucks jersey for the first time. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ingles will make his season debut on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Once Ingles successfully completes a 5-on-5 workout today, he will be 100% ready to get back onto the court and bring the Milwaukee Bucks another Lethal Weapon to their arsenal.

Good fit

The Bucks don’t struggle in a lot of categories, but two aspects that could use an upgrade are really the three-point shot efficiency and ball movement. Conicedinetley, these are the two things Joe Ingles does best, as the 6’8” guard is shooting 40.8% from deep and averaging 3.8 assists per game for his career.

The Australian can stretch the floor and be ready for that kick-out once Giannis Antetokounmpo drives the ball or take the initiative and create for himself or his teammates. After all, Joe never relied on his speed or athleticism, so the injury won’t take too much of a toll on his game.

If he is back to his old form, Joe Ingles could become a crucial part of the team and the potential missing puzzle in the hunt for the Championship once again.