Joe Flacco, Zack Moss are good low-cost options
Putting together a winning DFS roster is like hitting on an eight-leg parlay. You’ve got to be almost perfect and can hardly afford to have any Misses in your lineup. Given the money you’re allocated, piecing together that roster can be really Dang hard.
We’ve arrived at the final week of the regular season. Some games have extreme importance, while others hardly have any. As a result, plenty of reserve players might be able to start and produce at a high level — deeming them valuable in DFS lineups at their price. While the more well-known players could be in for good matchups against teams that may be resting guys.
Here’s a look at some of our favorites ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 games.
Joe Flacco – New York Jets ($6,200)
The Jets started the season with Flacco and are ending with him. They are eliminated from playoff contention but will let the vet QB get another crack at letting it rip. Flacco averaged just over 300 yards in his three starts earlier this season and could have a productive game against a struggling Dolphins team.
Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers ($7,200)
Rodgers’ price isn’t cheap but isn’t expensive either. At $7,200 he should be considered a value for a player of his caliber who has been performing well recently and getting ready to play in the Packers’ most important game of the season. Expect him to rise to the occasion.
Zack Moss – Indianapolis Colts ($6,800)
With Jonathan Taylor done for the season, Moss has taken over as the Colts’ lead running back. He’ll get more than enough carries to burn a bad Texans run defense.
James Conner – Arizona Cardinals ($6,900)
The Cardinals are bad and haven’t played meaningful games for a while now, but that hasn’t slowed Conner’s production. Because of injuries, he’s pretty much Arizona’s only reliable source of offense. If healthy, you can count on him to have a great game.
Christian Watson – Green Bay Packers ($6,900)
It’s been a while since Watson’s had a video-game-like performance, but there’s always a chance given his speed and ability to get behind the defense. Rodgers will throw him a few deep ones, Let’s see if Watson can pull one or two in.
Diontae Johnson – Pittsburgh Steelers ($6,300)
I can’t wrap my head around the fact that Johnson has yet to score a touchdown this season and might actually finish without one. But he’s got 84 receptions on the season and might end up just shy of 1,000 yards. He’s still a very productive player minus the TDs and will be relied on in Pittsburgh’s must-win Week 18 game against the Browns.
Hayden Hurst – Cincinnati Bengals ($5,300)
Hurst made an impact early in his return from injury last week, even with Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse postponing the game. He’ll be involved against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, in a game that the Bengals will want to win to avoid a coin flip for home-field advantage in a potential playoff rematch.
Tyler Higbee – Los Angeles Rams ($5,600)
Higbee scored his only three touchdowns of the season over the past three games while Baker Mayfield has taken over as the starting quarterback. His developing connection with the current QB1 may pay dividends in Week 18.
