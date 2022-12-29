Joe Burrow To Capture NFL’s All-Time Leading Completion Percentage Mark Against Bills

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is about to hold a major NFL record as soon as his 12th pass is thrown on Monday night.

The precise sign-caller has the NFL’s all-time best completion percentage (68.48%) but hasn’t hit the 1,500 career pass threshold needed to officially hold the record.

That changes on Monday, where he could actually throw all 12 passes into the dirt and still own the record. Drew Brees (67.69%) is officially first all-time right now, but Burrow would still be at 67.93% with 12 opening misses.

