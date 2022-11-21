Joe Burrow ties Kurt Warner’s mark for third fewest games needed to reach 10,000 career passing yards

PITTSBURGH — Over a quarter century ago, Joe Burrow’s father was part of the Iowa Barnstormers’ coaching staff. The quarterback for the Barnstormers back then was Kurt Warner, who went on to enjoy a prolific NFL career that ultimately ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Bengals, Burrow matched Warner’s mark for the third fewest games needed to reach 10,000 career passing yards.

Patrick Mahomes (34 games) continues to hold the record for fewest games needed to reach 10,000 career passing yards. Justin Herbert is the second-fastest to reach the mark, doing so in 35 games.

Burrow entered the game needing 166 yards to reach 10,000 career passing yards in his 36th career regular season game. The Athens, Ohio native matched Warner’s record on a 17-yard completion to Tee Higgins with 1:35 left in the first half. It was part of a big first half for Burrow, who threw a pair of touchdown passes to running back Samaje Perine.

The 26-year-old Burrow has had a highly productive start to his career. Last year’s Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage in just his second NFL season. They led the Bengals to the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years, the first-ever road playoff win and the first Super Bowl berth since January of 1989.

Warner reached 10,000 career passing yards during the 2001 season that saw him win his second MVP award in three years. A former Arena Football League and NFL Europe quarterback, Warner took the league by Storm in 1999. He won league and Super Bowl MVP honors that season while leading the Rams to the franchise’s first Super Bowl, a 23-16 win over the Titans.

Warner inadvertently offered Burrow perspective after the most important game of Burrow’s life to this point in his career. During some down time during the two weeks between last year’s AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, Burrow watched an NFL Films documentary on Warner. In the locker room following the Bengals’ loss to the Rams, Burrow thought of something from the documentary that helped shape his postgame perspective.

“They lost one,” Burrow said, referring to the Super Bowl Warner and the Rams lost to the Patriots 20 years ago. “Later within the documentary, they said that they let it sting too much, that they didn’t celebrate what they accomplished.

“Obviously, it stings, but we had a great year. Didn’t come out this last game the way we wanted to, but I think we still have something to celebrate.”

Burrow is hoping to keep the Bengals relevant for years to come. In the process, Burrow will undoubtedly continue to climb the NFL record books.