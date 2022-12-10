Joe Burrow stays at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL re-draft

After an unfinished rookie season, capped off by several tears in his knee ligaments following a historic final season at LSU, Joe Burrow has made a strong comeback as the Cincinnati Bengals started to rebuild their offense around the star.

The Bengals drafted Tee Higgins right after Burrow in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to give their quarterback more options. Adding Burrow’s former standout teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, who had one of the Greatest Rookie receiving seasons in NFL history, certainly helped as well.

The duo of Chase and Burrow helped ensure a playoff berth for Cincinnati in the young quarterback’s second season. It didn’t just help Cincinnati make the playoffs, but also its first Super Bowl berth since the 1980s.

With the eruption of Jalen Hurts this season, there has been conversation regarding whether or not Burrow would go No. 1 overall in a re-draft. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa were both top-six picks as well, with the latter exploding onto the scene recently.

Among the four, if there were a re-draft today, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell still believes Burrow would be the top overall selection.

He’s the only one among the four to have a Super Bowl appearance which, considering the team success aspect of things, puts Burrow far ahead.

The play of the former No. 1 overall has surged recently as well as Cincinnati is currently riding a four-game win streak. Burrow has recorded seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions over the team’s last three games.

On the season, he has 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, both of which could surpass the 34 and 18 he respectively had last season. With the Bengals likely to make the playoffs, Burrow being the top of the 2020 draft in the mind of Barnwell isn’t too surprising.

Now, if the Eagles can go the distance, things could change. But, for now, Burrow reigns supreme over the 2020 NFL Draft class.