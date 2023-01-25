Joe Burrow shocks NFL fans with his favorite video game reveal

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow left fans stunned after revealing which video game he spends most of his gaming time on.

Life as an NFL QB is a stressful one, and it’s even harder for an elite signal-caller who may be on the fast track to two Super Bowl Appearances in a row.

While he might not have as much time to game as the average person, ‘Joe Shiesty’ still manages to get his Gaming kick in and when asked what title has his attention right now he gave quite the off-the-wall answer.

Joe Burrow’s favorite video game scores big with NFL fans

A fan approached Burrow during an Autograph session and casually tossed him the question as he signed a jersey and it didn’t take long for the Cincinnati Sensation to drum up an answer.

“I’ve been playing a lot of Star Wars Battlefront lately,” he admitted.

This Revelation went over big with fans and comments like “another reason to love him” and “just when I thought I couldn’t love him anymore” sitting at the top of the responses.

Even fans from other NFL Franchises joined in the praise, with some admitting that Burrow’s Personality is winning them over.

“JOE BURROW IS A STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT FAN! I f***ing love this guy & I wish I was a Bengals fan,” an excited commenter added.

The most recent entries in the Battlefront franchise were met with mixed reviews but they’ve both been creeping towards ‘cult classic’ status thanks to the bigger Star Wars fandom’s constant support and the series has clearly won over the heart of Joey B himself.