Joe Burrow set to pass Drew Brees for highest completion percentage in NFL history in Week 17

Joe Burrow already has an impressive list of accomplishments in his short career, from winning the AFC Championship in just his second season as a starting quarterback to having the highest completion percentage in NFL history for any player after his first two seasons (minimum 500 attempts) . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will again etch his name into the NFL history books come Monday night.

Burrow needs just 12 pass attempts to officially qualify for the NFL’s all-time completion percentage list. Official completion percentage in the NFL record books requires a minimum of 1,500 attempts, and Burrow is at 1,488 for his career. Burrow has completed 69.0% of his passes in his career heading into Monday.

Even if Burrow throws 12 incomplete passes, he’ll become the league’s all-time completion percentage leader. Drew Brees holds the record at 67.6%, so 12 incomplete passes for Burrow would leave him at 67.9% — passing Brees for the top spot.

Here are the top-five players in completion rate in NFL history heading into Week 17

One year after leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%), Burrow Ranks second in the league in completion rate at 69.0%. He has thrown for 4,260 yards with 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for a 102.3 passer rating. Burrow is second in the NFL in touchdown passes, second in pass yards per game (284.0), fourth in touchdown rate (6.0%), ninth in yards per attempt (7.6) and sixth in passer rating.

Burrow is also 21-10 in his past 31 starts, completing 69.6% of his passes with 68 touchdowns and a 105.6 passer rating — all in the top two of the league (minimum 500 attempts). The start for Burrow has been one of the best in NFL history, and he’s set to enter the league record books again Monday night.