Joe Burrow refuses to criticize NFL despite concussion protocol scandal

Cconcussions are once again the hot topic in the NFL, with Joe Burrow being the latest player to comment on the situation involving the NFL’s concussion protocol.

While there have been serious questions raised about the behavior of both the Miami Dolphins and NFL with regards to Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent concussion, Joe Burrow refused to criticize the league.

“I mean, it’s scary. Everybody knows the profession that we do, it’s a dangerous game and that’s always a possibility,” Burrow told The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

“You can make all the rules you want to make the game as safe as you possibly can, but there’s an inherent risk and danger with the game of football.

“You have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you’re standing still. You’re going to have head injuries, you’re going to tear your ACL. You’re going to break your arm, that’s the game that we play.”

Joe Burrow has had his own concussion scares

Whilst refusing to criticize the league for their concussion protocol, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback did admit to having suffered concussions of his own in the past.

“I’ve had some hits where I don’t remember the second half, or I don’t remember an entire game.” They added.

“You start to ring a little bit, I’ve never had any long-lasting effects from a concussion.

“I’ve never had one where I have headaches for a week or where I have symptoms where I have headaches for like a week.”