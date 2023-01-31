Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes postgame handshake footage by NFL Films

The Kansas City Chiefs had every reason to bask in their AFC Championship win on Sunday, especially given an entire week’s build-up where the Cincinnati Bengals provided their share of bulletin-board material.

That all seemingly backfired for the Bengals as the Chiefs won, 23-20. But for as disappointing as the loss was for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he made a point to encourage Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs moved on to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Mic’d-up footage from NFL Films’ “Inside the NFL” captured the postgame handshake between the star quarterbacks. Burrow — despite being visibly disappointed — greeted Mahomes and told him, “Go win it now.”

OPINION:Patrick Mahomes took his Legend to a new level with more vintage drama

‘THE MOST PUMPED UP I’VE SEEN THEM’:Chiefs get last word … and last laugh at Bengals expense

NFL NEWSLETTER:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

It wasn’t the longest of conversations — these exchanges at midfield rarely are. But Burrow deserved credit for offering encouragement to Mahomes just as Mahomes had kind words for the Bengals quarterback. And odds are that we’ll see this Matchup many more times over the years.

Fans also appreciated this exchange between Mahomes and Burrow.