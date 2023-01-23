Joe Burrow insane stat for wins in NFL Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals News

The Cincinnati Bengals were not thought of as a premier franchise for most of their existence. Besides a great stretch in the 80s, the Bengals’ ceiling was mostly a playoff berth and not much else, as evidenced by their recent 31-year playoff win drought, as well as their 33-year drought of making a conference title game.

Nevertheless, they were not often true Super Bowl contenders, and being among those elite teams is far easier said than done, as it takes an alpha quarterback leading the way.

Thankfully, the Bengals got their alpha in Joe Burrow.

Burrow has been electric this season, and although the defense has been a key part of the Bengals’ success, it all started and may all end with Burrow. The culture has been completely overhauled since his arrival in Cincinnati, who have now won five games in the NFL Playoffs since last season.

This stat just goes to show how dominant he’s been in just a few short years in the Queen City.

Bengals’ first 52 seasons: 5 playoff wins. Bengals in Joe Burrow’s first 3 years: 5 playoff wins. Last year, Burrow told me over and over again that the old Bengals were dead and gone. He was right. This isn’t some underdog story anymore. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023

Burrow’s five playoff wins are also as many as the Pittsburgh Steelers have in their last 14 seasons. It’s also the same number of postseason wins the Cleveland Browns have had since 1971!

The Bengals will face the Chiefs in their second-straight AFC Championship Game with aspirations of reaching their second-straight Super Bowl. They are that good, and with Burrow at the helm, anything seems possible.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter and Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and other fun stuff for Bengaldom. As always, Who Dey!!!