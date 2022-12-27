Joe Burrow has second-best NFL MVP odds: Cincinnati Bengals News

It has been 24 years since the Cincinnati Bengals had the NFL’s MVP on its roster. While that will likely continue into next season, Joe Burrow’s recent performance boosted him to second place in the MVP conversation.

Per DraftKings, he has the second-best odds to win the award, but he is still at +800 which means, if you bet $100 and Burrow wins the award, then you win $800.

Patrick Mahomes is sitting at -2000, which means, if you bet $2,000 and Mahomes wins the award, then you win $100. Basically speaking, Mahomes is the strong, strong favorite. The only other name on the board is Josh Allen at +4000.

Allen and Burrow play this week, and a strong performance could make Burrow an even shorter favorite.

If Allen is able to throw for several touchdowns and limit his turnovers in Cincinnati, he could have a good rise as well given his Bills would be in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On the season, Burrow has 34 touchdowns which tied his career-high from a season ago. He has 12 interceptions, a 69% completion rate and a 102.3 passer rating as well.

Joey Franchise has also been able to weather the loss of star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who missed several weeks in the middle of the season. Burrow has the Bengals sitting at 11-4, and for a team that struggled immensely to start the season and has one of the hardest second-half schedules in the NFL, that is impressive.

Given the lead Mahomes has, it is unlikely Burrow catches him, but with one of the best secondaries in line for Week 17, anything is possible if the third-year quarterback shreds the Bills.