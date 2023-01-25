Joe Burrow footage on ‘Inside the NFL’ shows a confident Bengals QB

The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC Divisional round Matchup with the Buffalo Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. The Bills meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL.

That, they did.

The Bengals went into a snowy Highmark Stadium with a kind of confidence that seemed to catch the Bills off guard, controlling the whole game. And nobody seemed to be more confident than quarterback Joe Burrow.

We saw how Burrow responded after the game with a sweet jab at the NFL. It was no different during the game as well.

More:NFL announces Finalists for MVP, other regular-season Awards

Conference championships:Five storylines to monitor as 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs and Eagles eye Super Bowl 57

4th & Monday:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

In the latest edition of “Inside the NFL” from NFL Films, we got to hear how a mic’d-up Burrow pumped himself up as the Bengals pulled away from the Bills. After his second touchdown pass of the game, Burrow went towards the sideline as Mike Hilton greeted him. Burrow shouted back, “I’m him!”

Hilton loved that answer. Bengals fans also enjoyed hearing the personality that Burrow brings to the game.