Joe Burrow footage on ‘Inside the NFL’ shows a confident Bengals QB

The Cincinnati Bengals went into their AFC Divisional round Matchup with the Buffalo Bills thinking that the league saw them as an afterthought. The Bills meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game would have meant a neutral site game in Atlanta, but the Bengals were determined to spoil those plans for the NFL.

That, they did.

The Bengals went into a snowy Highmark Stadium with a kind of confidence that seemed to catch the Bills off guard, controlling the whole game. And nobody seemed to be more confident than quarterback Joe Burrow.

We saw how Burrow responded after the game with a sweet jab at the NFL. It was no different during the game as well.

