Joe Biden Angered by Trump’s $50K Golf Simulator in the White House: Book

Reminders of Donald Trump would anger Joe Biden when he gave tours of the White House, per an upcoming book.

The Revelation comes from “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” by Chris Whipple.

The New York Post received a pre-release copy of the book. It’s set to go on sale on January 17.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



President Joe Biden would get angry when he spotted reminders of former President Donald Trump in the White House while giving private tours of the Presidential quarters, according to an upcoming book.

In “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” which is due to be published on January 17, author Chris Whipple wrote that Biden would “let loose” on Trump when showing special guests around his official residence, per the New York Post.

On one occasion, Biden became irate and started to curse after coming across Trump’s big-screen TV and golf simulator in a room above the Oval Office, said the book, according to the newspaper.

“‘What a fucking asshole,'” Biden said, per the New York Post’s reporting on Whipple’s upcoming book. The Post received a pre-release copy of “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.”

The Washington Post reported in 2019 that Trump installed a room-sized golf simulator at the White House that allowed the former president to hit a ball into a large video screen. It costs approximately $50,000 to install, the newspaper said, citing a former White House official.

According to Whipple, it wasn’t only the golf simulator that aggravated Biden and reminded him of his predecessor. The president also requested that the Resolute desk in the Oval Office be removed as it was a “ubiquitous” reminder of Trump, the book said, per the Post.

The desk, a gift from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, was built from the oak timbers of the British exploration ship HMS Resolute.

A view of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images





It’s been used in the Oval Office by several presidents, including Trump and former President Barack Obama, but the book said that Biden wanted to use a desk belonging to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It could not be moved, however, so the Resolute desk remained in place, per the Post.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.