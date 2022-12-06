Jodie Stranges—Women’s Soccer’s First All-American—Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State hall of fame member Jodelle “Jodie” Stranges had a Stellar career in the mid-90s and helped kickstart the Ohio State Women’s soccer program.

Stranges, who was a four-year letterwinner from 1994-97, became the program’s first All-American as a junior in 1996. She was also an NSCAA Great Lakes Region First Team selection in 1996 after earning second team honors in 1995.

The Westerville, Ohio native was a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, including claiming first team honors in each of her last three seasons. She had five goals and three assists in her All-American season in 1996 and finished her career with 24 goals and 10 assists in 73 career games. She was a two-time captain and a three-time team MVP.

Stranges was named the 2002 Touchdown Club/OSU Athlete of the Century for Women’s soccer and would be inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. She is one of four Women’s soccer players in the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

After graduation, Stranges received her law degree from Capital University and has been practicing law since 2001. She recently started her own practice, Stranges Law, LLC, and currently resides in Westerville.

Stranges attended nearby St. Francis DeSales High School and was a three-time All-Ohio honoree for the Stallions. She was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

