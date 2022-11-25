Joburg Open, Second Round: Free Live Stream Golf Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The first round of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season is in the books with the second round of the Joburg Open teeing off today from the Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg, South Africa. After Jon Rahm took home the win at the DP World Tour Championship, a new season begins with the first of 44 total tournaments this season giving every golfer a clean slate to do what Rahm did just a week ago. The DP World Tour is also in action for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, splitting the field and allowing Golfers the opportunity to get a win here and sit at the top of the Leaderboard to start the new season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button