Joburg Open, Second Round: Free Live Stream Golf Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The first round of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season is in the books with the second round of the Joburg Open teeing off today from the Houghton Golf Course in Johannesburg, South Africa. After Jon Rahm took home the win at the DP World Tour Championship, a new season begins with the first of 44 total tournaments this season giving every golfer a clean slate to do what Rahm did just a week ago. The DP World Tour is also in action for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, splitting the field and allowing Golfers the opportunity to get a win here and sit at the top of the Leaderboard to start the new season.

How to Watch Joburg Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Play was suspended due to weather and lighting with Dan Bradbury in the lead at eight under par, one stroke ahead of the rest of the field after finishing his first round.

There are 66 Golfers that need to finish up their first round today before getting into the second round, to fully determine the leaders in the clubhouse. Once the weather is under control the Golfers will be able to get back on track in South Africa.

Nick Bachem and Romain Langasque were also able to finish their first rounds near the top of the Leaderboard at seven and six under par respectively.

