Job post says STL City soccer games will air on KYKY-FM 98.1

There has been no announcement yet as to which radio station will carry the broadcasts of St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer team. Well, at least not officially.

Posted on the job-search website indeed.com, presumably by the St. Louis City SC team, is a notice that applications are being taken for the club’s radio play-by-play position — for broadcasts that the notice says will air on KYKY -FM 98.1, which is one of seven stations on the St. Louis airwaves owned by Audacy. The station refers to itself as “Y98.”

The text says that the successful candidate “will serve as the voice of St. Louis CITY for all 2023 St. Louis CITY SC home and away matches broadcast through our radio broadcast partner, Audacy STL on KYKY-FM. Radio broadcast is one of the most accessible and dynamic ways that the Club will Engage with fans — beloved radio Broadcasters become as part of the team experience as the players on the pitch.”

The team opens its Inaugural season on Feb. 25 in Austin, Texas.

The job-opening notice also says the team “wants to find and develop a radio broadcast program that seeks to connect with fans, educate the market on MLS and the St. Louis CITY style of play, and become a voice of STL CITY that helps bring the community together through the power of soccer. The play-by-play announcer has the unique role of translating the visual play on the field, the strategy of the benches, and the mentality and skill of the players into words and emotion for fans listening on the radio or streaming video to enhance the fan experience and connection to the team.”

The posting also says the salary is in the $38,700-$49,100 range, and the announcer will work under the team’s “director of public engagement,” who is Courtney Mueller.

Other duties, according to the notice, for the announcer:

• Make regular guest appearances on KYKY-FM and KMOX-AM, along with various (other) Audacy STL stations.

• Develop a personal social media platform around the role.

• Participating in content creation across platforms for STL CITY and Audacy STL stations, including social media, radio broadcast, podcasts, and streaming video.

• Being available for select public speaking opportunities, including emcee, speeches, panels, and radio talk shows.

• If interested, serving as voice of STL CITY for selected community and special events.

• Work closely with public relations and brand strategy (personnel) to develop messaging about the team and club and help educate the St. Louis market on MLS, soccer, and St. Louis CITY SC.