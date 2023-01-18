Joakim Noah reflects on “full circle moment” as Paris prepares to host NBA game

As Paris gets ready to host its first NBA game since 2020, Chicago Bulls Legend Joakim Noah could not help but look back with fondness at how much the game of basketball has grown since then. He said that it was truly a “full circle moment” for him to be able to witness the event on Thursday, having grown up in Paris and watching the Bulls play there at the McDonald’s Championship in 1997 before continuing his own journey to NBA stardom.

