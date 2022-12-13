JNU to start School of Indian Languages ​​to focus on regional literature, culture, history

Jawaharlal Nehru University ( JNU ) will launch a School of Indian Languages where courses in different languages ​​will be provided from next academic year in its efforts to emphasize on the country’s diverse cultures.

Vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit, while Addressing a press briefing said that the School of Indian Languages ​​will have centers for different states in which literature, culture and history would be taught to the students. Many states have evinced interest in this regard and Tamil Nadu has already offered Rs 10 crore for its centre.

“Various state governments are giving the university a Corpus to set up chairs. These will become special centers of not just languages ​​but also literature, culture and history of that state. Apart from Tamil Nadu, four more states — Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam- will give Rs 10 crore each to develop a Corpus of Rs 50 crore Pandit said.

The school will promote a deeper understanding of different Indian languages. While JNU already offers several language courses it now plans to introduce more research, Postgraduate and Diploma courses.