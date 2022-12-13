JNU to start School of Indian Languages to focus on regional literature, culture, history
TNN | Posted on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 2:28 p.m
While the university already offers many language courses, it has plans to start more research, Postgraduate and Diploma courses
Jawaharlal Nehru University (
Vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit, while Addressing a press briefing said that the School of Indian Languages will have centers for different states in which literature, culture and history would be taught to the students. Many states have evinced interest in this regard and Tamil Nadu has already offered Rs 10 crore for its centre.
“Various state governments are giving the university a Corpus to set up chairs. These will become special centers of not just languages but also literature, culture and history of that state. Apart from Tamil Nadu, four more states — Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam- will give Rs 10 crore each to develop a Corpus of
The school will promote a deeper understanding of different Indian languages. While JNU already offers several
(With inputs from PTI)