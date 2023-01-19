JMU to Launch 2023 Football Season Ticket Sales Jan. 23 with Expanded Options

More information on 2023 football season tickets can be found at our dedicated 2023 tickets website!

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Heading into JMU football’s second season of FBS competition in the Sun Belt Conference, James Madison Athletics will launch season ticket sales for the 2023 campaign beginning Monday, January 23. The 2023 season presented by Carmax features expanded ticket options and price points for fans.

Prior to 2023, ticket options consisted of club, chairback, priority, public and student sections. Beginning with 2023, these areas have been further subdivided to align price points with the best locations, providing fans with more options to select seats that best match their interests. All club, chairback and priority seat locations are located on the West side behind the JMU bench and require a Duke Club Seat Contribution gift.

Section locations and price points for 2023 are outlined in the charts below:

The 2023 season follows the established JMU Athletics four-year rotation as a full reseating and reparking year, meaning that all fans will select their season ticket and parking locations in June in ranked order according to Duke Club priority points. Duke Club gift processing for 2023 has begun. In order to participate in the June reseating and reparking process, all season ticket purchases and Duke Club Proud and True gifts must be processed prior to the May 15 Priority Deadline. Season ticket purchases after May 15 will be assigned after reseating seat selections occur in June.

The benefits structure has also had changes beginning with the 2023 season, as referenced by JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in his December Bourne Dialogue. All reserved parking now requires a Duke Club Proud and True donation of at least $75 (C10, D2 lots) or higher depending upon the desired parking location. Reserved parking is not available for season ticket purchasers who are not Duke Club members. Additional questions about Duke Club giving and parking can be answered on the Duke Club’s FAQ page for the 2023 season.

The 2023 season features an attractive slate of home games as JMU will host East Division rivals App State, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion along with South Alabama, which finished tied atop the Sun Belt West Division. Dates for those matchups will be announced in early March. The Dukes have matchups finalized hosting Bucknell on Sept. 2 and UConn on Nov. 11.

JMU went 8-3 in its first Sun Belt season in 2022, finishing tied atop the East Division and ranking fourth in the Sun Belt in average attendance among 14 teams. The Dukes began the season 5-0 and became the first program ever to achieve an AP Top 25 ranking in their first season of transition. At the conclusion of Bowl Season, ESPN ranked JMU in its early 2023 preseason top 25.

Single game tickets will have presale on June 28 for Duke Club Proud and True members and public sale launching July 5. The deadline for away games will be Aug. 4, which is a change from previous seasons when individual deadlines occurred prior to each game. JMU’s road schedule features dates at Virginia (Sept. 9) and Utah State (Sept. 23) as well as dates to be set in March at Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall and Troy.