JMU Gains Momentum in FBS Media & Coaches’ Polls

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After initially receiving votes last week, James Madison football increased its votes in both major polls on Sunday following a 40-13 win over Texas State to improve to a 4-0 start as a member of the FBS.

JMU received 39 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, while garnering 30 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll. Sunday’s polls mark the most votes JMU has ever received in either poll, as it increased its vote total from last week by 35 in the AP Poll and 19 in USA Today’s.

The Dukes scored the first 26 points in Saturday’s blowout win over the Bobcats. Saturday’s dominating effort featured four takeaways from the defense including a pick-six from the sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker .

Redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer carried the offense with 106 yards and three second-half rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Todd Centeio added 257 yards through the air, to go with 52 rushing yards and a score.

This is the fourth week ever that JMU is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and the second straight week from USA Today. Back in 2010, the Dukes received votes in the AP poll both on Sept. 12 (11) and Sept. 19 (8) following a win at Virginia Tech.

JMU (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) is on the road for the next two weeks, beginning with a nationally-televised game at Arkansas State (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Oct. 8 at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on NFL Network.