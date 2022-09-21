JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program.

On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.

App State has continued its national presence this fall, pulling an upset over sixth-ranked Texas A&M in week two. Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice has garnered national attention as well, going 62-of-100 for 779 yards and nine touchdowns thus far in 2022.

JMU is expecting a battle in front of a sold-out crowd in Boone, as the Dukes look to reignite a rivalry that has been dormant since 2008.

“It will be a tremendous challenge,” said JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti. “Everybody is excited. It’s going to be a good measuring stick for us, App State is a really good football team. Right now, we’re focused on trying to put ourselves in the best position to play our best on Saturday.”

Redshirt junior Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell has played in many key games for the Dukes and emphasized the significance of facing the Mountaineers in their first Sun Belt matchup.

“Walking up here, they have pictures of the past games. I never realized this was such a rivalry back in the day,” said Kidwell. “I’m excited, it’s a cool place and it’s going to be cool to be there.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 pm in Boone, North Carolina and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.