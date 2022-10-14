JMU Announces Promotional Schedules for 2022-23 Basketball Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Athletics is thrilled to announce the Promotions and upcoming events for all home men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for the 2022-23 seasons. The promotional slate includes a number of deals and giveaways for both the JMU community and students alike.

JMU men’s and women’s basketball begin their 2022-23 seasons at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with a doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 7, that will see the men take on Valley Forge, followed by the women facing off against Maine.

Before their first ever games in the Sun Belt Conference, the programs will look to entertain fans as they host an exciting array of promotions such as Star Wars Night, two Holiday Games, and a Duke Dog Birthday Celebration during their non-conference schedules.

Returning this year are the Martin’s Food Drive, color-outs, Duke Dog Reading Program Days and Aire Serv Community Days. Fan favorites such as the Virginia529 Diaper Derby, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and Youth Basketball Days will also make their appearance this season.

For a full list of information regarding each promotion this upcoming season, the entirety of the 2022-23 promotional schedules can be found here.

In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, tip times for each team’s home games have been made available. Be sure to check out the men’s and women’s basketball schedule pages to take full advantage of this year’s promotions. All dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets to the teams’ Inaugural Sun Belt seasons are on sale now and can be purchased at JMUTickets.com, by phone at (540) 568-3853 or by visiting the JMU Athletics Ticket Office, located in the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Single-game tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball are set to go on sale next week.

Duke Club members, who donate a minimum of $200, will receive spot specific parking in the Ballard Parking Deck along with their season tickets. Click here to become a Duke Club member. For all other fall sports season schedules, head to JMUSports.com.