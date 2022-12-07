JM boys soccer to host World Cup quarterfinal watch party at Peace Plaza as part of fundraising effort – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — At 9 am and 1 pm on Saturday, the John Marshall boys soccer team are encouraging all soccer fans to come down to Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester to catch some FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal action.

The Rockets will be selling old and vintage JM jerseys during the games as part of a fundraising effort to get new kits for all four boys teams next season. The goal is to have the same kit for all 80 players, which was not the case last year.

In fact, there were times last year when junior varsity players wore practice shirts for games. But hopefully, the Rockets can raise enough money to give each player a kit that includes a home and away jersey, two practice jerseys, two pairs of shorts, two pairs of socks and a warm-up jacket.

“Our current jerseys are from like the 80’s and 90’s,” Coach Abdul Noor said. “It’s time for an upgrade. We want to look united and as one big family. Any help is appreciated.”

Vintage Jerseys are being sold for $20 a piece with accepted forms of payment being cash or Venmo. If you don’t want a jersey, you can donate to the GiveButter page

established and are still encouraged to come watch the games on a 19-foot screen with fellow soccer fanatics.

The event is outside, so dress appropriately and bring your own chair. The Rockets also wanted to thank the Rochester Downtown Alliance for working with them and allowing the opportunity.