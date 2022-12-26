J&K Handball Championship takes off in Jammu

The 3-day 8th J&K UT Handball Championship began today here at Shastri Nagar Play Field for senior men and women sections.

The Championship is being organized by the J&K Handball Association, in collaboration with the J&K State Sports Council.

Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal was the chief guest in the opening ceremony, while General Secretary JKHA Rajesh Chandan & Joint Secretary JKHA, Rajesh Kapoor were the guests of honor.

In her address, the chief guest stressed upon the players to concentrate on honing their skills and maintain high physical standards to achieve big. She congratulated the J&K Handball Association’s office bearers for organizing the championship.

About 300 players from the different districts of the UT are participating in the tournament.

Earlier, the organizing secretary of the championship, Ashwani Raina welcomed the guests, players, officials, spectators and media persons.

The first match in the men’s section was played between District Poonch and District Budgam. District Poonch won by 7-4 goals.

The 2nd match in the men’s section was played between District Srinagar & STC in which STC defeated Srinagar by 17-5 goals.

The 3rd match in the men’s section was played between District Baramulla & District Kathua in which Baramulla defeated Kathua by 15 – 5 goals. In another match of the men’s section, District Udhampur defeated Kupwara by 15-5 goals.

Among others who were present on the occasion were Narinder Mahajan, President JKHA, Ravi Singh, Sanjeev Jamwal.