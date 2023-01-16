JK Dobbins blasts Ravens over goal-line strategy

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley committed a costly mistake in his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, but running back JK Dobbins clearly feels Baltimore’s coaching staff was to blame for the unfortunate turn of events.

The Ravens had a 3rd-and-goal at the Cincinnati 1 in a 17-17 game during the fourth quarter. Baltimore snapped the ball to Huntley, who tried to leap over the goal line and stretch the ball into the end zone. Instead, the Bengals knocked the ball out of his hands, and Sam Hubbard picked it up and returned it 98 yards for a game-changing touchdown.

Dobbins, who caught a 2-yard touchdown pass on a goal line play earlier in the game, openly questioned the play call. He told reporters after the 24-17 loss that he should have gotten the ball in that situation.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. They should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins was not on the field when Huntley fumbled. The Ravens ran three plays inside the Cincinnati 3, and Dobbins didn’t get the ball once. He told Reporters he is “a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time.”

“I should be the guy. I’m tired of holding that back,” Dobbins added. “I’m a playmaker. I’m a guy that my teammates feed off me when I’m on the field.”

Dobbins also said he felt the Ravens would have won the game if Lamar Jackson played. Although, he claimed his comments were misrepresented and he wasn’t trying to take anything away from Huntley.

JK Dobbins believes his words were not represented correctly. He said he was asked if he thought they would’ve won if Lamar Jackson played and he answered, “Yeah, we would’ve won if Lamar played too.” They added “Snoop played a hell of a game.” https://t.co/r8k2I2Xdsw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

Ravens head Coach John Harbaugh said Huntley made a major blunder in the way he tried to execute the sneak play. Dobbins thinks Huntley should never have been put in a position to make that mistake.