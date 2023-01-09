JJ Watt Walks Off to Standing Ovation in Final NFL Game

JJ Watt‘s illustrious career officially came to a close on Sunday as the star defensive end played his final game in the Cardinals‘ 38–13 road loss to the 49ers.

Although the contest didn’t end in triumph, Watt, who announced on Dec. 27 that the 2022 season would be the last of his 12-year career, walked off the field with his head held high as the entire Levi’s Stadium crowd showed their appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.

A Visibly emotional Watt exited the game to a thunderous standing ovation with 2:00 minutes left in regulation and was immediately met by a strong embrace from Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury. Watt then subtly nodded to the crowd before hugging a few teammates and members of the coaching staff.

