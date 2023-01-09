JJ Watt stars in final NFL game; Brothers Derek, TJ wears his jersey

The Watt Brothers are all about football and family.

So with Wisconsin native JJ Watt playing his final game of his illustrious career today, Younger Brothers Derek and TJ did their part to Honor big brother.

Derek and TJ, teammates for the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, arrived at Acrisure Stadium for their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns wearing JJ’s No. 99 Arizona Cardinals jersey.

The Steelers’ tweet that showed Derek and TJ in the jerseys sparked an emotional response from JJ

“Man oh man, I wasn’t ready for this this morning,” JJ wrote. “Genuinely couldn’t ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me.”

Cardinals star defensive end JJ Watt has a special moment with his wife, Kealia, and son, Koa, before the final game

JJ then went out and had a vintage JJ Watt game. He recorded two sacks, five tackles, including three that went for a loss, and a pass deflection in the Cardinals’ game Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

He also had a heartwarming moment with his wife, Kealia, and his newborn son, Koa.

Watt then had an emotional sendoff, hugging Coach Kliff Kingsbury, at the end of the game. Cameras also caught Kealia and JJ’s mom, Connie, tearing up in the stands.

Kealia and JJ then celebrated on the field after the game with Koa.

On Saturday, JJ posted a tweet that included several photos of cleats that had images and sayings representing milestones in his football career and showcased people who have been instrumental in his life. They wrote “Journey of a thousand stories.”

For example, he included an image of himself, his wife, son and his parents from the Cardinals’ game on Christmas. It was Koa’s first NFL game and the photo he used on Dec. 27 to highlight in his retirement announcement a couple of weeks ago. He also has an image of his grandma, his dogs, Tex and Finley, and of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Trophy (it’s an award he won a record-tying three times).

Of course, No. 99 is written out to pay homage to his college career at Wisconsin and NFL career. But there is also the No. 82 he wore during his one year with Central Michigan. Watt, who turned into a star defensive end, was lightly recruited out of Pewaukee and was used as a tight end in that one year. He decided to bet on himself by transferring to Wisconsin as a walk-on. Watt also featured two numbers that he wore as a youth in Pewaukee (No. 10 and No. 9). His No. 9 is Retired at Pewaukee High School. During last week’s game, Watt wore cleats with the Pewaukee Pirates logo.

The word “Houston” is also included on one of the cleats, a nod to where he spent most of his Hall of Fame career.

On the back of his left cleat is the saying “Dream Big, Work Hard.”

JJ Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, Walter Payton Man of the Year during career

The 33-year-old Watt is retiring after today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after 12 NFL seasons (10 in Houston and the last two in Arizona).

He was a first round draft pick by the Texans in 2011 after an All-American junior season at Wisconsin. He was a sack machine in the NFL and became known for his high intensity on the field and his humanitarian work off the field.

He registered the most sacks in the NFL in 2012 and 2015 on his way to defensive player of the year honors in those seasons. He also took home the award in 2014. He boasts five All-Pro honors and was named to five Pro Bowls. He has 112.5 sacks, a number that would be even higher if not for several significant injuries during the second half of his career. In fact, he reached 75 sacks faster than anyone in NFL history outside of the late Reggie White.

Watt won the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 for his charitable efforts in leading a $41.6 million fundraising campaign following Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston and the surrounding area.

