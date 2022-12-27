JJ Watt announces his retirement from the NFL

Comment on this story Comment

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced his retirement at the conclusion of this season, writing in a tweet Tuesday that Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his last home game. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote in a post with accompanying photos of his infant son. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an Absolute Honor and a pleasure.”

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an Absolute Honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Over 12 NFL seasons, including his first 10 with the Houston Texans, Watt was the most disruptive defensive force in the league at times, earning defensive player of the year honors in 2012, 2014 and 2015. A five-time Pro Bowl honoree, he twice led the league in sacks and was a unanimous selection to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team.

Watt, 33, began his college career as a tight end at Central Michigan in 2007 before he walked on at Wisconsin the following year and became the Badgers’ defensive Scout team player of the year during his redshirt season in 2008. He developed into an all -American defensive end and was taken by the Texans with the 11th pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

In Houston, Watt established himself as a surefire future Hall of Famer on the field and one of the league’s most recognizable figures off it.

Watt posted staggering numbers during his first five seasons, playing every game and becoming one of the NFL’s most feared defensive players. He tallied 20.5 sacks in just his second season in 2012, then matched that total in 2014, becoming the first player to cross the 20-sack threshold twice. During the 2014 season, Watt added four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

He had a league-leading 17.5 sacks the following year in 2015 despite battling a groin injury and a fractured hand, and he has consistently fought through injuries since then. The following year, a pair of back surgeries bookended — and eventually ended — his 2016 campaign after three games. A broken leg nixed his 2017 season after five games, and a pectoral tear limited him to eight games in 2019.

Throughout that time, Watt became an iconic figure in Houston.

They made impromptu home, hospital and fire house visits bearing autographed jerseys. In 2013, they “proposed” to a young fan at NRG Stadium with a Ring Pop. And he welcomed trick or treaters at his home until his fame made the practice unsustainable. In 2020, he married former Houston Dash soccer star Kealia Ohai.

Most notably, after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the city in 2017, Watt set out to raise $200,000 to aid recovery efforts. They ultimately raised more than $41 million.

Those contributions made his 2021 departure all the more bitter for some Texans fans after he was cut by the team that February at his request.

Watt played seven games during his debut season with the Cardinals last year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. To that point, Watt had not tallied more than five sacks in a season since 2018.

This season, however, Watt leads the Cardinals with 9.5 sacks and is tied for 12th in the NFL. It’s a figure that pales in comparison to some of his best years yet represents a resurgence in the face of Arizona’s poor play. The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention this month, but Watt has a chance to add to his 111.5 career sacks with two games left. He can also add to his career totals in forced fumbles (27) and fumble recoveries (17).