JJ Jones undergoes offseason hip surgery

One of the UNC football program’s returning pass catchers has a pretty significant road to recovery during the offseason.

With the departures of Josh Downs and Antoine Green, the UNC football program’s wide receiver room will have a bit of a different look next season.

One consistent will be rising junior JJ Jones, who recorded 23 catches for 423 yards and two scores during his sophomore campaign. As his role within the offense is expected to increase once again, he’ll have some off-season work to take care of before that time.

Excited for what’s to come in 2023. Year of Growth. All according to God’s plan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4xkyc4Yn53 — Jj Jones (@jjjones_5) January 29, 2023

On social media, Jones announced that he underwent hip surgery. This is a rather significant surgery, especially at a young age, as his road to recovery is expected to take some time. However, based on his Instagram caption, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native seems determined to get back to full strength as soon as possible.

Gotta say that hip surgery this young isn’t the greatest, but I know God got bigger plans for me. Definitely a long road ahead but I’m not in this one alone.🙏 Let’s get to work! #HE>i

At this point, we’ll have to wait and see whether this procedure will impact his status at least for the early portion of the 2023 college football season. The hope is that he’ll be back on the field when it matters come the start of the regular season.

