“Jimmy with the coffee, now he got to chill”- Former NBA Champion talks about Jimmy Butler’s Oddball life, says his passion for coffee and cookies inspired him to create ‘Big Face Coffee’

Jimmy Butler is one of the best two-player players in the NBA. His incredible performances have made the Miami Heat competitive and dangerous. However, the six-time All-Star is a lot more than just a basketball player.

Butler seems to have found a lot of new hobbies in South Beach. He’s become an excellent chef and a coffee aficionado.

His teammate Kyle Lowry recently appeared on “The VC Show” with Vince Carter, where he spoke about Butler’s off-court endeavors. According to the Heat point guard, Butler consumes a lot of coffee and is very passionate about it.

“Jimmy with the coffee, now he got to chill,” Lowry said. “It’s all day … Coffee during the walkthrough, coffee after walkthrough, coffee before a game.”

He’s also turned it into a very successful business and his teammates love what he does.

Jimmy Butler’s coffee is amazing

The 2019-20 NBA season was difficult for many players. When the COVID-19 Pandemic started, the NBA shut down for a few months and players had nothing to do.

Fortunately, the league continued in “the bubble” under strict conditions. Jimmy Butler used his coffee-making skills to make money on Disney World’s Campus in Orlando. They charged his teammates, opponents, and media members $20 for a cup of his specialty coffee.

Eventually, the Heat forward decided to turn this side hustle into a business and he now owns Big Face Coffee. “Big Face” is slang for large demonstrations of bills such as $50, $100 and more.

Kyle Lowry admires Butler’s passion for coffee and his business.

“The amount of time and passion that he puts into it, he puts into his basketball game as well,” Lowry said.

“So whatever he’s doing with the coffee, do it, because he’s obviously doing something right and the Big Face is a reputable brand right now.”

Besides being an expert at making coffee, Jimmy Butler is also really good at baking cookies. Lowry mentioned how a lot of teammates loved Butler’s cookies, especially PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris.

Butler is an exceptional player

In Butler’s first season with the Heat, he led them to the NBA Finals. They ended up losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Jimmy Butler did everything he could to not only lead them to the Finals, but keep them competitive in the series.

The Heat were close to advancing to the NBA Finals last season as well. Unfortunately the Celtics proved to be too tough to handle. They lost by four points in Game 7, failing to reach the Finals for a second time in three years.

Next season, they will face another tough challenge as the Eastern Conference continues to get stronger. As long as Jimmy Butler is healthy, you can never count the Heat out in any series.

The Miami Heat kick off the 2022-23 campaign against the Chicago Bulls on October 19.



